The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Southern by 14.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

