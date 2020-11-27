The Sage Group’s (SGPYY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.