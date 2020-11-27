The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SGPYY opened at $32.43 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

