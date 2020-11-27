The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

