The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

