The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman Sells $5,422,046.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 126,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $5,422,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,583,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,315,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John C. Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, John C. Malone sold 186,588 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $7,685,559.72.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.