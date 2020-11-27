The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman Sells $5,422,046.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 126,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $5,422,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,583,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,315,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John C. Malone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 18th, John C. Malone sold 186,588 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $7,685,559.72.
NASDAQ BATRA opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $30.16.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
