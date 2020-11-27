The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,064.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950,361 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.09% of The Kraft Heinz worth $31,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after buying an additional 1,263,541 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 980,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

