The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after buying an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 514,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,531,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,453,000 after acquiring an additional 386,203 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

