The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €37.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DWNI. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.02 ($51.79).

FRA:DWNI opened at €41.00 ($48.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €43.71 and a 200 day moving average of €42.21. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

