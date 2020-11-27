The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

GEO stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 126,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 579,261 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

