The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $54,600,000.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CG opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $950,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

