The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.50 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $57.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

