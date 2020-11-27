The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $107.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

