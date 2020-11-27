TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. BidaskClub downgraded TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $50.94 on Monday. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
