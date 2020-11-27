TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. BidaskClub downgraded TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $50.94 on Monday. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

