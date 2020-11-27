Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $18.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.27.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 863.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.