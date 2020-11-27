Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.75 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 165.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.3% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: G-20

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.