Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 279.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,658 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.21% of Teladoc Health worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $190.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

