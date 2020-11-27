Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Shares Gap Up to $62.00

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $64.50. Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) shares last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 352,671 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.90.

About Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP)

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; and offshore engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment.

