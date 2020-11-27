TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 10,465,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,272,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after acquiring an additional 405,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.