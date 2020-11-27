TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $137,389.94

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $137,389.94 and approximately $10,290.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007445 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

