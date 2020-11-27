TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) Insider Sells £681,590 in Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £681,590 ($890,501.70).
TBCG stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.31) on Friday. TBC Bank Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 635 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408.41 ($18.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 917.32.
TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) Company Profile
