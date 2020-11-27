Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus list rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $180.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

