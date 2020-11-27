T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.