Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $217.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

