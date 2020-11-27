SVB Leerink Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $91.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

