Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Financial Contrast

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sun Communities and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 5 0 2.71 Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sun Communities currently has a consensus target price of $158.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.00%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.26 billion 11.92 $177.38 million $4.92 28.48 Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 9.42 $9.23 million $0.75 18.43

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 10.37% 3.93% 1.95% Global Medical REIT -6.11% -1.46% -0.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Global Medical REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

