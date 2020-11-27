Summit Insights Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Hold

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

