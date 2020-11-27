Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STRT. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

