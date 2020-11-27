Stifel Europe Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1)

Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.00 ($125.88).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Tuesday. Varta AG has a 12 month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 12 month high of €138.70 ($163.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 80.59.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

