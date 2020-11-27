StarDEX Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One StarDEX token can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $358,996.11 and $4,573.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00360640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.44 or 0.03048669 BTC.

About StarDEX

XSTAR is a token. Its launch date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,453,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.