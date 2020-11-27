Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)’s (STAN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) stock opened at GBX 461.20 ($6.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 393.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.46. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 739.40 ($9.66).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

