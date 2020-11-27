Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.80.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $181.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.48.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $500,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,677 shares of company stock worth $53,394,304. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stamps.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.