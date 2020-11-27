Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $39.80

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $38.05. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 314,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 11824.9998131 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

