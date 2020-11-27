St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STJPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.