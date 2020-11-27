Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.26.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $198.86 on Monday. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.01.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

