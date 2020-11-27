Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) & SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Critical Comparison

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Spirit Airlines and SkyWest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 SkyWest 0 0 6 1 3.14

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. SkyWest has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.06%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% SkyWest 6.51% 7.82% 2.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and SkyWest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.59 $335.26 million $5.09 4.51 SkyWest $2.97 billion 0.73 $340.10 million $6.25 6.89

SkyWest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWest beats Spirit Airlines on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

