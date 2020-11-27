S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in S&P Global by 8.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $338.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.90 and its 200 day moving average is $341.08. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

