South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

SOUHY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. South32 has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

