Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Compass Point currently has $17.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 142,059 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

