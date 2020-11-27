Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $87.85 on Monday. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02.

Get Soitec alerts:

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.