Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.15, but opened at $29.10. Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 21,087 shares.

Specifically, insider David Blackwood purchased 33,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £8,993.16 ($11,749.62). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 71,623 shares of Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £20,054.44 ($26,201.25).

About Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

