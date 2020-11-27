Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WORK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $40.70 on Monday. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,250,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,876.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,816 shares of company stock valued at $12,390,526 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after acquiring an additional 808,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

