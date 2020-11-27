Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Critical Review

Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Simclar alerts:

This table compares Simclar and Varex Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simclar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging $780.60 million 0.84 $15.50 million $1.30 12.84

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Simclar.

Profitability

This table compares Simclar and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simclar N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09%

Volatility & Risk

Simclar has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Simclar and Varex Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simclar 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 0 3 1 0 2.25

Varex Imaging has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.26%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Simclar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Simclar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Simclar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simclar Company Profile

Simclar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro-mechanical products in the United States and Mexico. Its custom-designed products include complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), finished products, subassemblies, molded and nonmolded cable assemblies, wire harnesses, injection molded, and electronic assembly products. The PCBs produced by the company comprise pin-through-hole assemblies, low and medium volume surface mount technology assemblies, and mixed technology PCBs, including multilayer PCBs; and cable and harness assemblies consist of multiconductor, ribbon, coaxial cable, and discrete wire harness assemblies. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, which involves the manufacture of complete finished assemblies with all sheet metal, power supplies, fans, and PCBs, as well as complete sub-assemblies for integration into original equipment manufactures (OEMs) finished products, such as speaker and lock-key assemblies, and diode assemblies. In addition, Simclar offers reworking and refurbishing services, which comprise redesign, rework, refurbish, and repair of materials and subassemblies; sheet metal fabrication services; and backplane interconnect solutions. The company's products are manufactured to customer specifications and designed for OEMs in the data processing, telecommunications, instrumentation, and food preparation equipment industries. Simclar was founded in 1976. It was formerly known as Techdyne, Inc. and changed its name to Simclar, Inc. in September 2003. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Hialeah, Florida. Simclar, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Simclar Group Limited.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Simclar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simclar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.