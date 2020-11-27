ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $4,534,590.80 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $4,534,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $269,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 23,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $2,273,544.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 8,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $785,781.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Antoine Papiernik sold 42,124 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $3,916,268.28.

On Monday, November 16th, Antoine Papiernik sold 68,514 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $6,425,928.06.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Antoine Papiernik sold 27,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $2,386,266.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 41,800 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $3,362,392.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Antoine Papiernik sold 9,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $752,590.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,119 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $562,472.19.

On Monday, October 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $88,954.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

