ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $2,273,544.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 23,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $2,273,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 8,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $785,781.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Antoine Papiernik sold 42,124 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $3,916,268.28.

On Monday, November 16th, Antoine Papiernik sold 68,514 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $6,425,928.06.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Antoine Papiernik sold 27,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $2,386,266.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 41,800 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $3,362,392.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Antoine Papiernik sold 9,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $752,590.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,119 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $562,472.19.

On Monday, October 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $35,945.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $88,954.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 71.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 267.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

