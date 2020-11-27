ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $620.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $527.56.

NYSE:NOW opened at $519.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.04. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

