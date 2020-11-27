Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $2.30. Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 4,114,413 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.95.

About Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

