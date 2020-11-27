Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0027

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Sentivate has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $106,654.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,431,777,790 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

