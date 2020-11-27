Sentinel (SENT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,497.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $18,497.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000525 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

