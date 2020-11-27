SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Up 5.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 197,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 265,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 4,476.44% and a negative return on equity of 253.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.